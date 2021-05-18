IMPD breaks ground on new Northwest District headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police broke ground Tuesday on a new home for their Northwest District.



They'll soon move into offices in the International Marketplace area.



Officers say the new building will not only help them but also the people they serve.



"The new location will be more community accessible," said Cmdr. Lorenzo Lewis. "It's community driven. The community's behind this all the way. They saw the need for a more professional environment for their officers. They stepped forward to help get this going.