Death investigation underway after body found in basement of Indianapolis apartment building

Investigators were called to the 3800 block of North Emerson Avenue late Wednesday.
Credit: WTHR/Frank Young

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a near-east side apartment building.

The discovery was made around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the basement of an abandoned building in the 3800 block of North Emerson Avenue.

Officers responding to a call reporting a body found a dead male and asked for homicide investigators.

Police didn't release any additional information.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

