Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Indianapolis' south side

Jeanetta Harvey was last seen on Friday, June 2, in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from Indianapolis' south side.

IMPD missing persons detectives are investigating the disappearance of 63-year-old Jeanetta Harvey, who is described as 5 feet tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Harvey was last seen on at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue, near East Hanna Avenue, driving her blue 2014 Ford F-150 truck with Indiana license plate FD1659.

Harvey is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Harvey's whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.