IMPD asks for public's help finding missing 19-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 19-year-old who is missing from the Indianapolis area.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for Brittney Nicole Wray.
Police described Wray as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Wray was last seen in the area of 500 S. Edgehill Road, near W. Washington Street and Lynhurst Drive.
When she was last seen, Wray was wearing a black tank top, black spandex with flower designs and multi-colored tie-dye Nike tennis shoes.
IMPD said anyone who knows about her whereabouts or sees her should call 911 immediately.
