Police ask for help finding suspect in downtown Indianapolis stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday in what officers believed to have been during an attempted robbery.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Pennsylvania Street. Police said the man had two stab wounds and was in good condition. He was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Detectives are asking for the public's help checking surveillance footage in the area for a potential suspect. Detectives have spoken with witnesses and are attempting to locate video footage of the incident or of the suspect leaving the scene.