IMPD asks for help finding missing woman in need of medical attention

Credit: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 27-year-old who requires constant medical treatment. 

IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are looking for Kay Shepheard. She was last seen in the 5900 block of Rolling Bluff Lane, which is near Thompson Road and Mann Road on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 212 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

IMPD said anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately. 