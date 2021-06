IMPD said 75-year-old Nicholas Iaria has been located.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man that was reported missing by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, has been located.

Indianapolis police asked for the public's help finding 75-year-old Nicholas Iaria.

Iaria was last seen on Sunday in the 3600 block of S. Meridian Street. He was driving a white Buick LeSabre with Indiana disabled veteran plate AI835H.

Shortly after reporting his disappearance, IMPD issued an update saying Iaria had been located.