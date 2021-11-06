x
Local News

IMPD asks for help finding missing 23-year-old woman

Credit: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help finding a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen on the south side of Indianapolis. 

Missing persons detectives are looking for Allison Hall, a 23-year-old who was last seen near the 1800 block of Keystone Lakes Drive, by South Keystone Avenue and East Troy Avenue. 

Hall is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a dark blue hoodie. Police said she is likely driving a bronze 2012 Chevy Malibu with an Indiana license plate numbered 711LDG. 

IMPD asks anyone who sees Hall to call 911 "immediately" or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160.

