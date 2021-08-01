IMPD asks for help finding missing 21-year-old

Zakchiria Tyler was last seen driving a gray 2017 Nissan Versa with Indiana license plate ROY180 in the area of East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 21-year-old man missing from Indianapolis.

IMPD missing persons detectives are looking for 21-year-old Zakchiria Tyler, who was last seen on July 30.

Tyler is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Tyler's family said he was last seen driving a gray 2017 Nissan Versa with an Indiana license plate that reads "ROY180." He was driving in the area of East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

IMPD says anyone who finds Tyler should "assess his mental and medical needs" and notify the IMPD Missing Persons Detective Jeremy Gray, at 317.327.6160.