IMPD asks for help finding missing 20-year-old man

Jack Brown was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 30 in the 5200 block of North Keystone Avenue, near 52nd Street, on the city's north side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a 20-year-old man.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 163 pounds, and has dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said Brown is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical services.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.