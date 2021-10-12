IMPD asks for help finding missing 18-year-old

Joseph Thomas was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 10 on the south side of Indianapolis. Authorities believe he may be in need of medical attention.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help finding an 18-year-old man who has been missing for two days and may be in need of medical attention.

Joseph Thomas was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 10, in the 200 block of East Hannah Avenue, which is on the south side of Indianapolis, just east of South Meridian Street.

IMPD missing persons detectives described Thomas as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and braces on his teeth.

Authorities believe Thomas may be in need of medical attention.

IMPD said anyone who sees Thomas should call 911 immediately. Those with information on his whereabouts can call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-8477 or (TIPS).

