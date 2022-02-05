IMPD safely locates missing 10-year-old

Legend Taylor was last seen at Waterfront Terrace Apartments in the 5000 block of West 36th Terrace.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they've safely located a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis.

IMPD missing persons detectives were looking for 10-year-old Legend Taylor.

Legend is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green coat and sweatpants. IMPD said he was last seen at Waterfront Terrace Apartments in the 5000 block of West 36th Terrace.

Just before 4 p.m., police reported Legend had been safely located. IMPD thanked the community for its help finding Legend.

