IMPD asks for community's help locating June 2021 shooting suspects

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for their alleged roles in a June 2021 shooting on the city's east side.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on June 26, 2021, IMPD officers responded to the 2000 block of East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. There they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg who was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Detectives learned that the man was shot during a disturbance between two other men that started inside the building that continued outside. Eltonio Williams, 30, and Warren Archie, 38, allegedly exchanged gunfire with each other outside, IMPD said.

Williams allegedly pointed a gun at the head of Archie and pulled the trigger multiple times. Archie has a criminal conviction that qualifies him as a serious violent felon.

After the third person was shot, Williams and Archie left the scene, IMPD said.

Detectives investigated the shooting for several months. On March 11, 2022, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed charges against Williams and Archie for their alleged roles in the incident.

Williams was charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and a felon carrying a handgun without a license.

Archie was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and a felon carrying a handgun without a license.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Archie or Williams is asked to call police at 317-327-3811 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.