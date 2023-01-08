IMPD asks for public's help locating mother, three young children last seen on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a woman missing from Indianapolis' far east side.
Susie Gomez-Hernandez, 25, was last seen in the 9300 block of East 39th Street on Saturday, Jan. 7, with her three children: 4-year-old April Jones, 2-year-old King Jones, and 1-year-old Miles Jones.
The children are also missing and could be in danger, IMPD said.
IMPD provided the following descriptions of Gomez-Hernandez and her children:
- Susie is described as a Hispanic female, 5’6”, 120lbs, black hair with brown eyes.
- April is described as a Hispanic female, 4’0”, 60lbs, black hair with brown eyes.
- King is described as a Hispanic male, 3’0”, 40lbs, black hair with brown eyes.
- Miles is described as a Hispanic male, 36’, 30lbs, black hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gomez-Hernandez or her children is asked to call 911 immediately.
Information can also be submitted to the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-327-6160.