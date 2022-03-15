IMPD asking for help finding missing man

According to police, Christopher Howard has made suicidal statements and may be armed. Police said if you find Howard, do not approach him, and call 911 immediately.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Police said Christopher Howard was last seen Monday, March 14. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, black boots and a brown baseball hat.

Howard is described as 5'11" and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police did not say how old Howard is or share information about his last known location.

According to police, Howard has made suicidal statements and may be armed. Police said if you find Howard, do not approach him, and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Howard's whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.