IMPD asking for help locating missing man

Police say 26-year-old Luis Rodriguez went missing Sunday, March 26.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help locating a missing man.

Police say 26-year-old Luis Rodriguez went missing Sunday, March 26. He went missing from the 1500 block of North Colorado Avenue.

He is described as being 5'11" and 150 pounds. Rodriguez has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Rodriguez might be in need of medical attention.

Anyone who knows where Rodriguez is should call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.