IMPD asking for public's help to locate missing 57-year-old man

Credit: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a 57-year-old man.

Ronald Myers is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 143lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen about two weeks ago, according to police. 

 Myers may have in his possession a blue colored huffy bike with yellow front forks and a green seat, which he often uses for transportation.  

If he's seen, IMPD requests you call the missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).    