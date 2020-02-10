IMPD asking for public's help to locate missing 57-year-old man

IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a 57-year-old Ronald Myers.

Ronald Myers is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 143lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen about two weeks ago, according to police.

Myers may have in his possession a blue colored huffy bike with yellow front forks and a green seat, which he often uses for transportation.