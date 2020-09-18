IMPD asking for public's help to locate missing 13-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old Keydon Esquivel.
Keydon is described as a white male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130lbs with black hair with brown eyes.
He was last seen on Sept. 10, leaving his home. Preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe that foul play is not suspected at this time.
If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).