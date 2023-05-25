IMPD asking for public's help finding missing 30-year-old man

James Haywood was last seen on Thursday, May 25 after leaving a group home in the 4300 block of North Kenmore Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

James Haywood, 30, was last seen on Thursday, May 25 after leaving a group home in the 4300 block of North Kenmore Road, near East 42nd Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Police describe Haywood as a 5-foot, 10-inch, 160-pound male with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you locate James Haywood, call 911 immediately.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.