IMPD trying to locate woman missing since July 30

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help locating a missing 39-year-old woman.

Rhia Perkinson was last seen on July 30 in the area of Rockville Road and I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 114 pounds. Perkinson has brown hair, and green eyes.

Detectives say they have reason to believe Perkinson may be in danger.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.