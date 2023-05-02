IMPD asking for help locating missing man

Police said 52-year-old James "Berry" Patton was last seen Friday, April 28 in the 5700 block of Brockton Drive, near East 56th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help in locating a man who was last seen on the city's north side.

Police said 52-year-old James "Berry" Patton was last seen Friday, April 28 in the 5700 block of Brockton Drive, near East 56th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Patton is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 198 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in a black 2012 Ford Fusion with an Indiana license plate 775PH.

According to police, Patton may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on Patton's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.