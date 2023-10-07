IMPD asking for help locating missing man with dementia

Police say that 70-year-old Cornelius St. Clair Dunn was last seen Oct. 5, 2023 in the area of 3300 N Emerson Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police (IMPD) are asking for the public's help locating a missing 70-year-old.

According to IMPD, Cornelius St. Clair Dunn, 70, was last seen Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 in the area of the 3300 block of N Emerson Ave.

Dunn is described as six feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. IMPD did not include clothing descriptions. IMPD says Dunn has dementia, a tracheotomy tube, and other medical issues.

Anyone with information on Dunn's whereabouts should call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.