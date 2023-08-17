x
IMPD: Missing baby located safe

IMPD said 4-month-old Jamarion Iverson has been located safe.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said a missing 4-month-old baby has been found safe.

Jamarion Iverson was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Police were looking for his mother, Marie Benjamin. The 26-year-old was ordered to surrender the baby to the Department of Child Services, but allegedly failed to do so. 

DCS was concerned for the child's safety as Benjamin has an outstanding warrant for neglect of a dependent. 

