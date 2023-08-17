IMPD: Missing baby located safe

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said a missing 4-month-old baby has been found safe.
Jamarion Iverson was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Police were looking for his mother, Marie Benjamin. The 26-year-old was ordered to surrender the baby to the Department of Child Services, but allegedly failed to do so.
DCS was concerned for the child's safety as Benjamin has an outstanding warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Anyone who locates the child is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).