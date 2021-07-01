IMPD asking for help locating missing 62-year-old man with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating 62-year-old Alejandro Alvarez Espinoza.
He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds with bald hair and brown eyes.
Alvarez Espinoza reportedly walked away from his west side residence on Vinewood Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on June 30, 2021. He was last seen in the area of 46th Street and High School Road.
He suffers from dementia and is non-English speaking. It is believed that he will not be able to find his way back home.
He is believed to be wearing blue jeans and blue colored shirt.
If located, please assess his physical, mental, and medical needs and notify the IMPD Missing Persons detectives at 317-327-6160.
If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).