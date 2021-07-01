IMPD asking for help locating missing 62-year-old man with dementia

Alejandro Alvarez Espinoza reportedly walked away from his residence around 2:30 p.m. on June 30, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating 62-year-old Alejandro Alvarez Espinoza.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds with bald hair and brown eyes.

Alvarez Espinoza reportedly walked away from his west side residence on Vinewood Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on June 30, 2021. He was last seen in the area of 46th Street and High School Road.

He suffers from dementia and is non-English speaking. It is believed that he will not be able to find his way back home.

He is believed to be wearing blue jeans and blue colored shirt.