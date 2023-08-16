IMPD asking for help locating missing 28-year-old woman

Rachel Salomon, 28, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 13 on the west side of Indianapolis, according to police.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking the public's help in locating a missing Indianapolis woman.

Rachel Salomon, 28, was last seen Aug. 13, 2023 on the west side of Indianapolis. She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in danger and in need of medical services.

IMPD asks anyone with information on Salomon's whereabouts call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.