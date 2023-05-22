Police asking for help locating Indianapolis runaway teens

Crystal Wright and Donavan Jaggers are believed to be together and may be a risk to each other or the public.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help locating 15-year-old Crystal Wright and 15-year-old Donavan Jaggers.

Wright and Jaggers are believed to be together and may be a risk to each other or the public.

Wright is described as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds. She has red hair, blue eyes and was last seen on Saturday, May 202, 2023, in the 2900 block of Youngberry Court. She may be in need of medical attention.



Jaggers is described as 6 feet tall and 135 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in the 7200 block of Chimney Rock Court. He was last seen wearing a multi-color woven hoodie, blue jeans, and red/white shoes. He may be in need of medical attention.

If either Wright or Jaggers is spotted, please call 911 immediately or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.