IMPD asking for help in locating 66-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in locating 66-year-old Grady Elder, who went missing on Indy's north side.

Elder was last seen at his home at 5022 Allisonville Road at the Heron Lake Condominium Apartments on Sunday, Sept. 13 around 4:30 p.m.

Elder is described as 6 feet tall, weighs 220 pounds and has gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a gold long-sleeve sweater, white pants, tan shoes with white souls and a white hat.

According to police, Elder is known to walk around but typically stays within the condo complex. He has been diagnosed with moderate to severe dementia.