IMPD asking for help in identifying woman found dead in home on city's near east side

Police found the woman Saturday, Feb. 13 at a home on North Hamilton Avenue, near East New York and North Rural streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who was found dead in February at a home on the city's near east side.

On Saturday, Feb. 13, police were called to 338 N. Hamilton Ave., near East New York and North Rural streets, around noon on a report of an unresponsive person.

When police arrived, they found a woman, whom medics pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Homicide detectives described her as a white woman, 5'2" tall, weighs 118 pounds, and has a slender to medium build with shoulder-length dark hair and a tattoo of a spider on her shoulder.