IMPD arrests teen wanted on Texas murder warrant

The arrest happened as officers were investigating a complaint of suspicious activity.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police say an investigation into a report of suspicious activity Wednesday ended in the arrest of a person wanted on a warrant in a Texas murder case.

At around 10:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 9th Street and Emerson Avenue on a report of persons exposing themselves in a vehicle.

After police arrived, they detained 19-year-old Tarian Evans. In the course of the investigation, IMPD discovered a Houston, Texas warrant for murder.

A tweet by the Houston Police Department said Evans is accused of killing his girlfriend's 51-year-old father.

IMPD said they are also probing an illegally-possessed firearm and marijuana offenses, and the prosecutor's office will make a determination about any charges in the case,

A Houston murder suspect charged and wanted for shooting a man on Feb. 8 is in police custody with the help of @IMPDnews



Tarian Evans, 19, is accused of killing his girlfriend's father, Tommy Willams, 51, at 1910 Westmead Drive.



Details here: https://t.co/Ju9HWzdhsp#hounews pic.twitter.com/lKOV0gGaP8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 11, 2021