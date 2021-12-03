IMPD arrests teen wanted on Texas murder warrant

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police say an investigation into a report of suspicious activity Wednesday ended in the arrest of a person wanted on a warrant in a Texas murder case.
At around 10:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 9th Street and Emerson Avenue on a report of persons exposing themselves in a vehicle.
After police arrived, they detained 19-year-old Tarian Evans. In the course of the investigation, IMPD discovered a Houston, Texas warrant for murder.
A tweet by the Houston Police Department said Evans is accused of killing his girlfriend's 51-year-old father.
IMPD said they are also probing an illegally-possessed firearm and marijuana offenses, and the prosecutor's office will make a determination about any charges in the case,
