IMPD to hold free class to prepare people for active shooter situations

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is holding a free active shooter presentation next week to help prepare the public to "take immediate action" should the need arise, the department said in a Facebook post.

The presentation will be held Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at the IMPD Southwest District building located at 551 N. King Avenue.

IMPD wants the public to be prepared to protect themselves and their families in the event of an attack.

The department said active shooter situations are becoming more frequent, they're unpredictable and evolve quickly.

"Civilians who find themselves in an active shooter event must be prepared to take immediate action to save their own lives before law enforcement arrives," IMPD wrote in a release.

The course will provide people with strategies, guidance and "a proven plan for surviving" an active shooter situation, IMPD said. That includes what to do when trapped during an active shooter situation.

Participants will also learn about disaster response.

The class has limited seating and registration is required. To register, email Southwest Crime Watch Specialist Paula Barnes at Paula.Barnes@indy.gov or call her at 317-327-6465.