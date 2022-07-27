Police: Accidental shootings on the rise in Indianapolis

According to IMPD, 19 people accidentally shot themselves in the last 30 days.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say accidental shootings are on the rise in Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, 19 people accidentally shot themselves in the last 30 days. There were eight accidental shootings in the last seven days, including a man who was cleaning his handgun.

"That firearm accidentally discharged and struck him and his spouse," said IMPD Ofc. William Young.

Police say accidental shootings also happen when gun owners holster their weapon or stick it in their waistband.

"You are responsible for your firearm when you are handling your firearm," Young said. "And I always say, treat every firearm as if it is loaded."

What's even more concerning is when a child gets hold of a gun in a home.

"Whenever we hear something like that come across the radio it kind of makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up, because a lot of our officers and firemen they have children, a 6-year-old or 8-year-old, so it's concerning," said Young.

He said safety is key.

"If you're handling a firearm, get some sort of safety lock for that firearm," said Young. "Put it somewhere safe where a child is not able to get ahold of it, or even someone who is not a responsible person."

Also, be careful and mindful of where you store your weapon inside the home.

"Don't leave your gun in a drawer," said Young. "Don't leave it on top of a refrigerator. So many times, we see folks that say, 'Oh, I'll put it in a drawer hidden away from children.' That's not practicing good gun safety."