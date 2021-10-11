IMPD asks for help finding missing 86-year-old woman

Jeanette Connelly was last seen Sunday, Oct. 10 in the 1500 block of North Olney Street, near North Sherman and Brookside Parkway South drives.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 86-year-old woman from city's near east side.

IMPD said Jeanette Connelly was last seen Sunday, Oct. 10 in the 1500 block of North Olney Street, near North Sherman and Brookside Parkway South drives.

She is described as 5’9" tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Connelly was last seen wearing a green jacket and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Connelly's whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or 911.