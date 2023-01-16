IMPD: 2 officers injured when police cars hit by possible drunk driver

The crash happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and North High School Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers were injured when their police cars were struck by a possible drunk driver on Indianapolis' west side Sunday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and North High School Road while the officers were stopped in separate police cars.

One officer was transported to a local hospital due to a complaint of pain. The other self-transported themselves to a hospital to be examined for minor injuries, police said.

Preliminary information leads investigators to believe that alcohol may have played a factor in the driver of the striking car, IMPD told 13News.