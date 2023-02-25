x
IMPD: 2 injured when car strikes 4 other vehicles on North College Avenue

A police spokesperson said it started when a car struck another car, causing it to roll on top of a third vehicle.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hurt, one seriously, when a car struck four other cars on an Indianapolis street early Saturday.

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of North College Avenue.

An IMPD spokesperson said a car struck another car, causing it to roll on top of a third vehicle. A total of 5 five vehicles were damaged in the collisions. 

It is believed four of the vehicles were parked along the street when the crash happened.

Credit: WTHR

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to a hospital in serious condition. A passenger in that car had minor injuries, according to police.

The spokesperson didn't say if investigators had determined what caused the crash.

Credit: WTHR

