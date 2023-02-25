IMPD: 2 injured when car strikes 4 other vehicles on North College Avenue

A police spokesperson said it started when a car struck another car, causing it to roll on top of a third vehicle.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hurt, one seriously, when a car struck four other cars on an Indianapolis street early Saturday.

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of North College Avenue.

An IMPD spokesperson said a car struck another car, causing it to roll on top of a third vehicle. A total of 5 five vehicles were damaged in the collisions.

It is believed four of the vehicles were parked along the street when the crash happened.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to a hospital in serious condition. A passenger in that car had minor injuries, according to police.