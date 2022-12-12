x
IMPD: 2 people injured in shooting show up at Community Hospital North

Both victims were described by IMPD only as awake and breathing.
Credit: Adobe Stock/BestStockFoto

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after two people injured in a shooting showed up at a northeast Indianapolis hospital early Monday.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to Community Hospital North, 7150 Clearvista Drive, for a report of two walk-in people shot.

Both victims were described by IMPD only as awake and breathing, and no further information, including where the shooting may have occurred, was provided as of early Monday.

Aggravated assault detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

