IMPD: 2 injured, 1 seriously, in northeast side crash Tuesday morning

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. at Binford Boulevard and Graham Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side Tuesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Bywood Drive, near Graham Avenue and Binford Boulevard, for a report of a fight. When they arrived, officers saw a red Jeep back out of a parking space and drive east on Bywood Drive further into the complex.

A few moments later, the Jeep — without any lights on — passed officers and exited the complex north onto Graham Road, police said. The officers witnessed the Jeep ignore a red light at Binford Boulevard when it was struck by a gray Volvo SUV traveling north on Binford Boulevard.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals. The Volvo driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the Jeep driver was last listed in serious but stable condition, IMPD said.