x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

IMPD: 2 injured, 1 seriously, in northeast side crash Tuesday morning

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. at Binford Boulevard and Graham Road.
Credit: WTHR/Frank Young

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side Tuesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Bywood Drive, near Graham Avenue and Binford Boulevard, for a report of a fight. When they arrived, officers saw a red Jeep back out of a parking space and drive east on Bywood Drive further into the complex.

A few moments later, the Jeep — without any lights on — passed officers and exited the complex north onto Graham Road, police said. The officers witnessed the Jeep ignore a red light at Binford Boulevard when it was struck by a gray Volvo SUV traveling north on Binford Boulevard. 

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals. The Volvo driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the Jeep driver was last listed in serious but stable condition, IMPD said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Here's how to cast your ballot early for this year's Indiana general election

Before You Leave, Check This Out