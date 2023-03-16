IMPD: 2 hurt, 1 critically, in southwest side crash

The crash happened around 10 p.m. along Kentucky Avenue, near Ameriplex Parkway.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' southwest side Wednesday night, police said.

Around 10 p.m., IMPD officers were in the 6600 block of Kentucky Avenue, near Camby Road, when they saw a Dodge Charger driving at a high speed north on Kentucky Avenue.

The Charger then left the road and drove into a field on the south side of Kentucky Avenue.

A second car, a Chevy Tracker, then crossed the median and rolled over into ongoing southbound traffic.

Both drivers were taken to Eskenazi Hospital, and the driver of the Chevy was listed in critical condition, IMPD said.