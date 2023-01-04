x
IMPD: 2 injured, 1 critically, in crash on north side

The crash happened just after midnight near West 86th Street and Ditch Road.
Police investigate a crash near the intersection of Ditch Road and West 86th Street early in the morning on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' north side early Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road

The drivers of both cars were transported to a local hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition, IMPD told 13News.

Preliminary information suggests that reckless driving may have been a factor in the crash, IMPD said. 

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, police said Wednesday morning.

