IMPD: 2 critically injured in near east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were critically injured in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' near east side early Monday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Lasalle Street and Brookside Parkway South Drive, just south of Brookside Park, around 12:30 a.m. Monday. There they located a car which appeared to have struck a tree near the intersection.

Two adults, a man and a woman, were transported to local hospitals in critical condition, IMPD said.

Crash investigators were on the way to the scene early Monday to work to determine the cause of the crash.