IMPD: $15,000 worth of alcohol stolen from Newfields

Police have identified two possible suspects in the alleged theft.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police (IMPD) is investigating after a burglary occurred at Newfields Sunday afternoon.

According to police, shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, IMPD officers received a report about a theft at 4000 Michigan Road, which is the address of Newfields.

Police said that $15,000 worth of alcohol was stolen from the museum shortly after 1:30 p.m. Two possible suspects, one male and one female, were identified in the police report, but police have not announced if any arrests have been made.

The theft comes the day after the highly popular Penrod Arts Fair took place at Newfields.