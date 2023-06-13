IMPD: 15-year-old arrives at east side hospital with gunshot wound

Detectives are working to determine if the shooting was possibly self-inflicted and accidental.

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are investigating after a teen arrived at Community Hospital East with a gunshot wound(s) Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the hospital in the 1500 block of North Ritter Avenue early Tuesday and located a 15-year-old male who had apparently been shot.

The teen was stable at the hospital, IMPD said. Additional information on his condition was not provided.

Police are working to confirm if the shooting may have been accidental and self-inflicted.