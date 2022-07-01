IMPD: 1 wounded in near east side shooting

Police were called to the 2900 block of East New York Street around 1:30 Friday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was injured early Friday in a reported shooting on Indianapolis' near east side.

A Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a report of a person shot discovered a victim in the 2900 block of East New York Street. The location is just east of North Rural Street.

IMPD found a victim with apparent gunshot wound(s). There's no word on the victim's condition, but the spokesperson said they were "awake and breathing."

Police haven't shared additional details, including whether they have a suspect or if a motive is known.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.