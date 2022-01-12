IMPD: 1 person in critical condition following east side shooting

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of English Avenue, near South Sherman Drive, around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Tuesday night.

IMPD officers responded to the 4100 block of English Avenue, near South Sherman Drive, around 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police found a victim who was taken to a local hospital. The victim was originally described as "awake and breathing" and was last listed in critical condition, according to IMPD

A 17-year-old is listed as a suspect in the case in a police report.