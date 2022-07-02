IMPD: 1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of East 34th Street, between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night.

IMPD said officers were called just before 9 p.m. to the 4700 block of East 34th Street, between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a person who had been shot. That person, who police have not identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. They died not long after their arrival.

At the time of publishing, police had not shared information about possible suspects or a motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Police were also investigating another east side shooting on Saturday that happened about an hour before this shooting.

At around 8 p.m., IMPD said officers were called to a walk-in person shot at Community Hospital East at 1500 N. Ritter Avenue. That person, who police also have not identified, is in critical condition, according to IMPD.

Earlier in the day Saturday, another person was injured in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said the shooting happened in the 4000 block of North High School Road, just north of 38th Street and east of Interstate 465.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital where they're reported to be in "stable but serious condition," IMPD said.