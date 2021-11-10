IMPD: 1 killed, 2 others hurt in 38th & Keystone crash

Indianapolis police said the driver had fled from a traffic stop just before the collision.

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving several vehicles Wednesday evening left one person dead and two others injured.

An Indianapolis Metro Police spokesperson said the collision happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of East 38th Street and Keystone Avenue.

An officer tried to stop a car in the 2300 block of East 38th Street for an alleged traffic violation. The driver fled from the officer at a high rate of speed, according to the spokesperson.

IMPD told 13News the officer did not pursue the vehicle because doing so would have been in conflict with department policy.

According to IMPD, when the westbound car got to the intersection of 38th & Keystone, it struck "multiple vehicles" in the intersection. An occupant of one of the vehicles struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

A passenger in the suspect’s car was also taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. That person's condition is unknown.

The occupants of two other cars were checked for injury at the scene.