IMPD: 1 dead in W. Michigan Street shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting west of downtown.
It was reported just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street, which is near Holt Road.
Police haven't released many details but confirmed that one person was found with an apparent gunshot wound(s) and had been pronounced dead.
There's no word on a suspect or possible motive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.
