IMPD: 1 dead in W. Michigan Street shooting

Police haven't released any information about a suspect or motive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting west of downtown.

It was reported just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street, which is near Holt Road.

Police haven't released many details but confirmed that one person was found with an apparent gunshot wound(s) and had been pronounced dead.

