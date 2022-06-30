1 dead in shooting at west Indy apartment complex

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive, near I-465 and I-74, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' west side Thursday morning.

IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive, near I-465 and I-74, around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. There, they located a victim who was pronounced dead.

Police have not shared any information on any suspect information or the circumstances of the shooting.

The victim's identity is not yet known.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.