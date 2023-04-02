Police: 2 killed in 2-car crash on Indianapolis' east side

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at 10th & Arlington.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after a crash Sunday on Indianapolis' east side.

Two other people were injured.

The two-car collision was reported around 7:30 p.m. at East 10th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson told 13News that two occupants of one of the cars were pronounced dead.

A third person in that car was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The spokesperson said the driver of the other car was taken to a hospital. Their condition was not available.

Certified accident investigators were at the scene, the spokesperson said.