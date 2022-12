It happened around 6 p.m. Monday just east of I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead Monday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of East Washington Street at Eaton Avenue, which is just east of Franklin Road.

IMPD hasn't shared many details but confirmed to 13News that the crash was being investigated as a fatality.