IMPD: Teen wounded in shooting early Tuesday morning

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Eugene Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was shot early Tuesday morning.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of 815 Eugene Street around 12:30 a.m. The location is just north of 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Street.

Officers found a male, 17, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to Riley Hospital in serious condition but has since been upgraded to "stable."



Investigators believe the injury resulted from "a gunfight." Witnesses said there was a vehicle involved but police haven't been able to verify that.

Police haven't released any other details, including whether a suspect is known or if a motive has been determined.